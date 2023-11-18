UW–Madison statement on Saturday neo-Nazi march

Around noon on Saturday, Nov. 18, a white supremacist group carrying swastika flags and other Nazi symbols marched from State Street Mall to the state Capitol.

University of Wisconsin–Madison leaders are strongly condemning the group’s presence and are providing support to the campus community.

“The presence of this hateful group in Madison is utterly repugnant,” says Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

“I am horrified to see these symbols here in Madison. Hatred and antisemitism are completely counter to the university’s values, and the safety and well-being of our community must be our highest priorities.”

The march was not announced to campus officials ahead of time but is being monitored by law enforcement.

The university is providing support resources to students and employees affected by the march.

UWPD will also continue to monitor the situation ahead of this evening’s Badger football game versus Nebraska and will continue to provide enhanced security and police protection throughout campus.

Should you have an immediate safety or security concern, call 911 in an emergency or UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.

Student mental health resources are available through the crisis support line, which is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days a year at (608) 265-5600 (option 9).

Additional resources: