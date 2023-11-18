Chancellor Mnookin: Responding to Saturday’s neo-Nazi march in Madison

The following message was emailed from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin to the campus community on Saturday, Nov. 18. An earlier post was published immediately following reports of the unannounced march.

Dear campus community,

You may be aware that around noon Saturday, approximately 20 members of a neo-Nazi group marched from areas adjacent to the UW–Madison campus to the State Capitol and East Side. The presence of swastika flags and other Nazi symbols in our midst, along with hateful white supremacist rhetoric, is disgusting and repugnant.

I condemn the actions of this small, hateful, fringe group that has no ties to our community. And in the strongest possible way, I condemn antisemitism and acts of hate.

I recognize that this incident exacerbates feelings of unease and anxiety that many of us are carrying. Members of our Jewish community are feeling particularly threatened at a time when antisemitism is rising nationally.

At moments where we see and hear such blatant hate in our midst, we need to come together to condemn it clearly and with a unified voice. I appreciate that within hours of this march in downtown Madison, we have heard strong words of condemnation from Governor Evers, Mayor Rhodes-Conway and a wide range of state and local political and faith leaders.

The safety and security of our community is our highest priority. UWPD is working closely with the Madison Police Department to monitor the situation and they have reported that the group has left the area. Both agencies will continue to provide enhanced security and police protection on and near campus. Should you have an immediate safety or security concern, call 911 in an emergency or UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.

The university is providing support resources to students and employees affected by the march. Student Affairs is hosting a Campus Connection & Support session at 3 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday, Nov. 19) in the Main Lounge at Memorial Union. Students are invited to attend to gather in community.

Individual and group processing spaces facilitated by mental health professionals can also be requested through University Health Services (UHS).

Student mental health resources are available through the UHS Mental Health Crisis Support Line, which is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days a year at (608) 265-5600 (option 9).

Additional resources:

In these troubled times, I call on all members of our campus community to unite against hate and to support one another.

Sincerely,

Jennifer L. Mnookin

Chancellor