UW–Madison reaction to student government divestment resolution

UW–Madison is disappointed that the Associated Students of Madison (ASM) Student Council passed a resolution on Wednesday that issued a number of flawed, unrelated and illegal demands.

​ Share this article

UW–Madison shared the following statement on Wednesday, March 25 following the passage of a Associated Students of Madison (ASM) resolution calling for divestment from Israel, among other provisions.

UW–Madison is disappointed that the Associated Students of Madison (ASM) Student Council passed a resolution on Wednesday that issued a number of flawed, unrelated and illegal demands.

Wisconsin state law prohibits state and local government agencies from adopting their own rules or policies that would involve them in a boycott of Israel. Despite the fact that ASM leadership was counseled by university attorneys on the clear illegality of that specific part of the resolution, ASM Student Council nonetheless voted to pass it.

ASM is the student arm of campus shared governance. The group’s resolutions do not set policy or otherwise bind UW–Madison, the Board of Regents or the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA).

In addition, the university is reviewing reports alleging that an online chat, including possibly some ASM representatives, used an antisemitic term in reference to limiting potential speakers at the March 18 ASM meeting. The university condemns antisemitism in all of its forms and reiterates the importance of civil and open discourse.

UW–Madison recognizes the value and importance of shared governance and when it works effectively, student input can build consensus that can influence university policymaking. While we recognize the variety of viewpoints in our community about investment policy and disclosure, resolutions that call for actions that would violate the law do not warrant further engagement.