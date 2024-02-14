UW–Madison ranks 39th in worldwide reputation

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is again being recognized as one of the world’s top learning institutions, placing 39th overall in the 2023 Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings.

It is the third highest ranked Big Ten school on the list, coming behind only the University of Michigan, ranked 18th, and the University of Illinois Urbana–Champaign, ranked 32nd.

The rankings are based on the world’s largest invitation-only opinion survey of senior, published academics who were asked to name, at most, 15 universities that they believe are the best in both research and teaching in their field. Conducted between October 2022 and January 2023, the survey received 38,796 responses from 166 countries.

Overall, universities in 31 countries are included in the rankings with Harvard topping the list for the 13th year in a row.

