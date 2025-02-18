UW–Madison ranked among ‘America’s Best Large Employers’ for 2025

The University of Wisconsin–Madison ranked in the top 701 among “America’s Best Large Employers” for 2025 in a survey by Forbes.

UW–Madison came in at No. 199 on the list of employers with more than 5,000 employees. Fifteen private and public sector employers with headquarters in the state of Wisconsin were recognized in the 2025 rankings, with UW–Madison ranking third.

Forbes partnered with an independent market research firm to compile the list of America’s Best Large Employers. The annual rankings were based primarily on survey responses from more than 217,000 employees working at companies within the U.S. that employ more than 1,000 people. Organizations with more than 5,000 employees were considered large employers.

Survey respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate it based on a range of criteria. Participants were also asked if they would recommend their previous employers (within the past two years) and the employers they knew through their industry experience or through friends or family who worked there.

The responses were tallied and analyzed along with additional survey data from the last three years, which allowed for a robust assessment of organizations that consistently ranked well versus those that may have had just one good year. The more recent data and the evaluations from current employees were weighted more heavily than others.