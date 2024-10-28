UW–Madison policies address nepotism and consensual relationships in the workplace

As part of UW–Madison’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a professional and respectful work environment, the university upholds policies on nepotism and consensual relationships. These policies outline the guidelines and expectations regarding employment and supervisory relationships among family members and close associates.

These policies are in place to ensure fairness and transparency in our workplace, as well as to prevent any potential conflicts of interest or perceptions of favoritism. All members of the UW–Madison community are encouraged to review these policies and ensure that they are in compliance.

Key points of the nepotism policy:

by not participating in decisions to hire, manage, retain, pay, promote, supervise or grant tenure to individuals with whom you have a familial or close personal relationship. When such relationships exist, supervisors will complete a form to notify deans, directors, or their designees, who will then work with the Office of Human Resources to develop plans to manage or eliminate conflicts of interest.

The nepotism policy, including a form to report possible conflicts of interest, is available online at policy.wisc.edu/library/UW-5046.

Key points of the consensual relationships policy:

: Employees who enter a consensual romantic or sexual relationship with a colleague must disclose the relationship to their supervisor or department chair, and/or the human resources office at their school, college, or division. The supervisor, department chair, or human resources contact will then complete a Consensual Relationship and/or Nepotistic Relationship Disclosure and Mitigation Form. This ensures that any potential conflicts of interest can be managed appropriately. Professional conduct : All employees are expected to maintain professional behavior at work, regardless of personal relationships. This includes avoiding any conduct that could be perceived as favoritism or bias.

: If a relationship involves a direct reporting line or could otherwise create a conflict of interest, the human resources office at the school, college, or division will work with the supervisor, department chair, or director and the individuals involved to make appropriate adjustments. Support and resources: The human resources office in each school, college, or division and the Office of Human Resources are available to provide support and answer any questions about this policy.

The Consensual Relationships policy, including a form to report possible conflicts of interest, is available online at policy.wisc.edu/library/UW-5048.

UW–Madison is committed to ensuring that our workplace remains a fair and equitable environment for everyone.