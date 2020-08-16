UW–Madison performs well in worldwide ranking of universities

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is once again ranked highly in the Academic Ranking of World Universities, coming in at 32nd in the world and 23rd in the United States.

UW–Madison is the third-highest ranked Big Ten school, behind only the University of Michigan and Northwestern University.

Last year, UW–Madison was ranked 27th in the world, 19th in the U.S. and second among Big Ten universities.

Conducted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, rankings are based on alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, research performance, highly cited researchers and papers published in Nature and Science, articles indexed in the Thomson Reuters Science Citation Index Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and per capita performance related to the size of an institution.

Since 2003, ARWU has presented the top universities annually based on transparent methodology and third-party data.

UW–Madison also performed well in the Center for World University rankings released in June, ranked 26th worldwide and 20th nationally.