UW–Madison partners with regional leaders to launch Midwest Climate Collaborative

The University of Wisconsin–Madison, together with more than 15 partners across the region, will launch the Midwest Climate Collaborative at a virtual gathering on Jan. 28.

The MCC is a network of organizations committed to accelerating climate action in the Midwest by leveraging science and research, shaping public understanding and policy, advancing climate solutions and developing future leaders.

The summit and launch event will include remarks from White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and Aimee Witteman, deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs with the Department of Energy. Nonprofit, government and corporate representatives from across the Midwest will participate in a panel discussion on best practices for climate action.

“Climate change is a shared crisis that requires shared solutions,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank, noting that UW–Madison has an important leadership role to play as a founding member of the MCC. “The Midwest Climate Collaborative will do the vital work of convening leading academic institutions, businesses and community organizations to create those solutions for the entire region.”

The collaborative emerged from the Midwest Climate Summit, which reached more than 1,300 participants in fall 2020 and featured a Student Systems Conference co-organized by UW–Madison undergraduate Natalie Tinsen. In summer 2021, another event covered federal climate strategy, featuring speakers from the White House, Department of Energy, Department of Transportation and Environmental Protection Agency.

To register for the free summit, visit the MCC website. Parties interested in joining the MCC should email midwestclimatecollaborative@wustl.edu.

For more information on sustainability at UW–Madison, visit sustainability.wisc.edu.