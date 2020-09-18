UW–Madison 13th among public universities in Wall Street Journal rankings

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is 13th among public universities and has risen to 65th overall among 797 public and private colleges in the latest Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education rankings. Last year, the university ranked 67th overall. UW–Madison is also listed as fourth in the Big Ten.

The rankings are based on 15 key indicators that assess colleges in four areas: outcomes, resources, engagement and environment.

UW–Madison performed especially well in engagement, scoring 87.4 out of 100. The score represents 20 percent of the overall ranking and measures students’ engagement with their studies, their interaction with their teachers and their satisfaction with their experience.

The university also performed well in outcomes, scoring 85.7 out of 100. The score represents 40 percent of the overall ranking and looks at graduation rates, value added to graduate salary, debt after graduation and academic reputation.

Do you want to be a Badger? Learn more

Earlier this week, U.S. News & World Report listed UW–Madison 13th among public universities in a four-way tie, and 42nd among public and private colleges overall in a five-way tie — up from a tie for 46th last year.

UW–Madison has performed well in other recent rankings, including: