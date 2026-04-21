UW–Madison leadership seeks employee feedback on administrative services

The 2026 Administrative Quality Satisfaction Survey invites employees to share confidential feedback on administrative services to help improve campus operations and employee experiences.

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The 2026 Administrative Quality Satisfaction Survey is open through Friday, April 24. All UW–Madison faculty, staff, postdoctoral and graduate assistant employees received an email with a unique link to share their experience with administrative services like human resources, research administration, information technology and more at UW–Madison.

Employees can take the survey during work hours (on paid time) in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hmong, Tibetan or Nepali.

Survey results will not be used to evaluate budgets or employee performance. Rather, Provost John Zumbrunnen and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer use this survey to gauge overall satisfaction with administrative services and identify ways to improve them.

“When administrative services are designed to meet the needs of our university, people can focus more time and energy on pursuing exceptional research, world-class teaching, and making the world a better place,” says Zumbrunnen. “To understand where we are currently excelling and find areas for improvement, I encourage all faculty, staff and graduate assistants to take this survey.”

The AQSS results are being used to inform initiatives across campus. Feedback on Workday captured through the 2024 AQSS survey informed communication strategies and led the campus to conduct a comprehensive Transportation Demand Management study, while comparative analyses supported administrative efforts within schools, colleges and divisions.

“There is great work happening across the university, and this survey helps highlight operational excellence while also identifying opportunities to make it easier for people to do their jobs,” notes Cramer. “Results from this survey help leaders see where additional support is needed to improve employee experiences. This survey is one of the ways we can advance operational excellence at UW–Madison.”

The university has partnered with a third-party organization called HelioCampus to distribute the survey, support analysis and keep responses confidential. HelioCampus will not share employee information with UW–Madison unless there are legal reporting requirements related to harassment, abuse or threat of harm.

For more information, visit finadmin.wisc.edu/aqss.