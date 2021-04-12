UW–Madison Day in Wisconsin helps drum up support for higher education investment

As the Wisconsin Legislature prepares to debate the biennial budget, the Wisconsin Alumni Association is bringing alumni and friends of UW–Madison together on Wednesday, April 14, to advocate for support from their lawmakers.

This year’s UW–Madison Day in Wisconsin will be a virtual event, beginning with a special appearance by Chancellor Rebecca Blank and a panel discussion with legislators. After those presentations, participants will break up into small groups and meet online with their state legislators.

“We’re asking alumni to share their stories and tell their lawmakers why it’s so important to make higher education a priority in these difficult times,” says Michael Fahey, WAA’s managing director of state and university relations. “UW–Madison’s work is critical to students, community members, and countless people here in Wisconsin and around the world.”

UW–Madison is seeking a 3.5 percent operating budget increase as a part of the 2021-23 state budget request, an investment that will help meet Wisconsin’s future needs. The university is focused on two key capital projects — a new College of Engineering building and a College of Letters & Science academic building — which will help meet the state’s growing workforce demands and replace aging structures.

A new UW–Madison campaign, “Can’t Stop a Badger,” is also focusing on how Badgers are helping tackle the state’s biggest challenges, from health care to the economy. Running into summer 2021, the campaign explores the stories and people whose relentless drive are making Wisconsin – and the world – a better place. Stories can be found and shared using #CantStopaBadger or #UWimpact on social media, on the impact.wisc.edu landing page.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW–Madison is predicting a $320 million loss through the end of this fiscal year. Officials are seeking the flexibility to borrow funds for this and future short-term financial needs.

There is no cost to attend UW–Madison Day in Wisconsin but registration is required. More information on how to support the 2021-23 biennial operating budget, including how to contact elected officials, can be found on the WAA website.