UW–Madison chancellor search committee accepting nominations, applications

Applicants should submit materials by September 10 for full consideration.

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The Universities of Wisconsin search and screen committee for the next University of Wisconsin–Madison chancellor is inviting nominations and applications for the opportunity to lead one of the nation’s great public research universities.

The search is co-chaired by Amy B. Bogost, who just completed two one-year terms as University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents president, and UW–Madison Professor and past University Committee Chair Annie Jones.

“We’re excited for a great pool of applicants and getting a new chancellor for UW–Madison,” Bogost said during the July 16 Board of Regents meeting, noting that the committee received feedback from numerous stakeholders during listening sessions.

Nominations and application materials should be submitted online through the executive search firm Isaacson, Miller.

Required application materials include a letter of interest that addresses the candidate’s experience and qualifications, as well as a curriculum vitae.

For full consideration, applicants should submit materials by September 10, 2026.

Applicants can request confidentiality until the finalist stage of the hiring process, when all finalists are made public. The search committee will require finalists to visit the UW–Madison campus to make public presentations later this fall.

A website and full prospectus with an overview of UW–Madison and a complete description of the role is available at chancellorsearch.wisc.edu.