UW Health’s daily COVID-19 update for March 13, 2020

UW Health’s message to the community on Friday, March 13, is around COVID-19 testing.

WHO SHOULD GET TESTED: UW Health will only be testing those with symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. We also prioritize testing those in our community with medical vulnerabilities, such as transplantation, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, diabetes, age greater than 60. Travel history is still a consideration, both international and domestic travel to areas with community spread of the disease. TESTING LOCATIONS: UW Health has access to a number of options for testing, including some in home testing. Calling ahead of time is the best way to determine where to get tested if you qualify. IF YOU ARE NOT HAVING AN EMERGENCY CONDITION PLEASE DO NOT COME DIRECTLY TO THE UW HEALTH EMERGENCY DEPARMTENT TO GET TESTED: Walk in testing is significantly limited. Presenting to a location for just getting tested for COVID-19 could result in you getting sent home without being tested. For that reason you must call ahead. Call the UW Health COVID-19 hotline (608) 720-5300, call ahead to your UW Health clinics, or send a My Chart message BEFORE coming in.

The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, and these decisions are made with the best interest of patient, staff and community in mind.

UW Health will provide a daily media update for the community.