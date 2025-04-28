Update on SEVIS terminations

UW-Madison can report that as of late Saturday, April 26, all 27 of its international students and alumni affected by SEVIS record terminations have been returned to active status.

The reversals mean that all affected students or alumni are able to continue their studies or post-graduation training at UW–Madison.

“I’m relieved and grateful that these records terminations have been reversed,” says Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. “This situation was deeply troubling, upended lives and created both fear and harm. I want to personally thank the many members of our community, along with local, state and federal officials, who worked to assist our students.”

UW-Madison has notified the students of the most recent change to their records. International Student Services and International Faculty and Staff Services continue to provide information, resources, and support.

“We are pleased to see that all of our affected students and alumni have had their SEVIS records returned to active status, as it has been a difficult period for all involved,” says Frances Vavrus, vice provost and dean, UW–Madison International Division. “We will continue to follow this evolving situation closely throughout the summer and upcoming academic year.”

In recent weeks, UW–Madison and other institutions saw several thousand records terminated. Reports of the reversals began on Thursday night and continued through the weekend. Neither UW–Madison, nor the students, were given an explanation for the terminations or the records being restored, though students in Madison and across the country had successfully obtained restraining orders against the change.