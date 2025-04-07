Update on federal immigration enforcement

UW–Madison has learned that the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records of a number of current and former international students have been terminated by the U.S. government.

As of Monday morning, April 7, the terminations affect six current students and seven alumni on employment extensions. A status termination generally means that an affected individual should depart the United States immediately.

UW–Madison played no role in these terminations.

While it is not uncommon to see terminations for many reasons, UW–Madison and peer institutions are seeing an elevated volume and frequency over the past week.

UW-Madison is not aware of federal law enforcement activity on campus, and the university does not believe the terminations at UW–Madison are specific to participation in free speech events or political activity. However, the precise rationale for these terminations is unclear.

International Student Services has contacted the individuals subject to status termination to advise them about the potential consequences and to provide information about legal resources, by request.

UW–Madison will continue working to learn more about why these terminations occurred and to communicate with affected international students and the broader UW–Madison international student and scholar community.

International students, faculty, and staff are important members of the UW–Madison community, and the university deeply values their presence.

UW–Madison’s April 2 message to the international community contained a number of resources. For the latest information on federal actions, please visit UW-Madison’s Federal Relations website and the International Student Services page with resources on immigration issues.