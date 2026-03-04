University responds to Middle East conflict

UW–Madison is providing resources, information and support to address the situation in Iran and the broader Middle East

The University of Wisconsin–Madison recognizes that the impact of the conflict in Iran and the broader Middle East region is being felt by many in the campus community and is providing relevant resources, information and support.

“The situation is evolving rapidly, and we are closely following developments,” says Fran Vavrus, vice provost and dean of the International Division, which supports international students, study abroad and international travel.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority. We will continue to connect with our students abroad and international students here in Madison as pertinent information becomes available.”

The university has conducted outreach to international students from regional countries impacted by the conflict to express concern and connect them with campus resources, including International Student Services and UHS Mental Health Services.

These offices and the Employee Assistance Office (for faculty and staff) are available to support UW community members during this or any other situation.

The U.S. Department of State recommends that U.S. citizens depart the following countries as soon they are able: Bahrain; Egypt; Iran; Iraq; Israel, the West Bank and Gaza; Jordan; Kuwait; Lebanon; Oman; Qatar; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Syria; United Arab Emirates; and Yemen.

UW–Madison’s students studying abroad in the region are moving to another location where they will continue their program.

UW–Madison strongly discourages any university-sponsored travel to the countries listed above at this time. All of these locations except Egypt are currently under U.S. Department of State level 3 or 4 travel advisories.

UW–Madison’s Travel Resources, Guidelines, and Policies (the university’s “International Travel Policy”) preclude student travel to locations under a level 3 or 4 travel advisory without waiver approval from the University International Travel Committee.

The UW–Madison International Safety and Security website presents important updates, information, and resources about international travel, including the mandatory Cultural Insurance Services International (CISI) insurance coverage and the recommended U.S. Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

If you have questions about the university’s international travel policy or travel abroad under the current circumstances, please contact Ron Machoian, Associate Dean and International Safety and Security Director, at ronald.machoian@wisc.edu.