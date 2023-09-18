U.S. News & World Report 2024 undergraduate program rankings

Here are the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s rankings in undergraduate programs and specialty areas, out of 437 public and private doctoral institutions, from the 2024 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges.”

Overall: 35th, and 12th among public universities.

Engineering: 17th overall; 25th in biomedical; 14th in chemical; 21st in civil; 21st in computer; 24th in electrical/electronic/communications; 13th in industrial; 16th in materials; 20th in mechanical.

Business: 17th overall; 17th in accounting; 26th in finance; 2nd in insurance; 22nd in management; 9th in marketing; 1st in real estate.

Psychology: 11th overall.

Economics: 18th overall.

Computer Science: 22nd overall; 21st in artificial intelligence; 8th in computer systems; 16th in cybersecurity; 23rd in data analytics/science; 9th in programming languages; 19th in theory.

Nursing: 16th overall.

Student experience rankings

Institutions are nominated by Presidents/Chancellors, Provosts, and Enrollment Management/Admissions leaders in several student experience areas. UW–Madison is ranked in the following areas:

First Year Experience: 51st overall, 9th among publics.

Study Abroad: 28th overall and 8th among publics.

Undergraduate Research/Creative Projects: 41st overall and 11th among publics.

Best Colleges for Veterans: 19th overall; 12th among publics.