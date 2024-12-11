The University of Wisconsin–Madison plays a leading role as a research and education partner for national cybersecurity. It reinforced this commitment recently by welcoming to campus a delegation from the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), which is responsible for the Department of Defense’s cyberspace capabilities.

On Nov. 21, Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, deputy commander of USCYBERCOM, and his colleagues at federal intelligence agencies visited research labs across campus before attending a day of events meant to highlight UW–Madison’s cyber partnership, strengths in research and ability to prepare students for the workforce. This included a USCYBERCOM Tech Talk featuring UW–Madison faculty members researching advanced communication technologies and other cyber-related areas.

It was the first-ever USCYBERCOM Tech Talk hosted by an academic institution. UW–Madison is a founding member of USCYBERCOM’s Academic Engagement Network — a group of higher education institutions with degree programs and research portfolios that align with the military command’s mission. Earlier this year, the university was also designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Research by the National Security Agency.

For more information about UW–Madison’s Cyber Programs and Designations, visit https://go.wisc.edu/cyber.

Here are highlights from the visit: