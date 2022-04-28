Two UW–Madison professors elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Science communication expert Dietram Scheufele and chemist Shannon Stahl have been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The election recognizes the University of Wisconsin–Madison scholars’ accomplishments in their fields. They join 259 other newly elected members across academia, the arts, industry and public policy.

Scheufele is the Taylor-Bascom Chair in Science Communication and Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor at UW–Madison and in the Morgridge Institute for Research. An internationally renowned expert in the science of science communication, Scheufele examines public attitudes and policies around emerging science. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and co-chairs the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Standing Committee on Advancing Science Communication.

Stahl is the Steenbock Professor of Chemical Sciences and Professor of Chemistry at UW–Madison. Stahl’s methods have made it simpler to make changes to chemicals, especially the addition of oxygen, and he has collaborated with industry to extend these methods to pharmaceutical synthesis. He is recognized for his innovative approach to controlled and efficient chemical synthesis through catalysis. He has been recognized with a Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and earned the 2020 ACS Catalysis lectureship from the American Chemical Society.

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1780 to honor excellence in American scholarship and to serve the public good through new ideas that address national and global challenges.