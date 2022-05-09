 Skip to main content
Two new assistant vice provosts named in DDEEA

May 9, 2022
Portrait of Raul Leon

Raul Leon

Raul Leon named assistant vice provost for student engagement & scholarship programs

The Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA) has selected Dr. Raul Leon to be assistant vice provost for student engagement & scholarship programs and executive director for the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program. His first day with the DDEEA will be June 1.

Details from DDEEA

Portrait of Catherine Chan

Catherine Chan

Catherine Chan named assistant vice provost for high impact practices

The Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA) has selected Dr. Catherine Chan to be assistant vice provost for high impact practices. Her first day with the DDEEA will be June 5.

Details from DDEEA

 

