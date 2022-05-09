Two new assistant vice provosts named in DDEEA
Raul Leon named assistant vice provost for student engagement & scholarship programs
The Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA) has selected Dr. Raul Leon to be assistant vice provost for student engagement & scholarship programs and executive director for the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program. His first day with the DDEEA will be June 1.
Catherine Chan named assistant vice provost for high impact practices
The Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA) has selected Dr. Catherine Chan to be assistant vice provost for high impact practices. Her first day with the DDEEA will be June 5.