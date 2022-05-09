Two new assistant vice provosts named in DDEEA

Raul Leon named assistant vice provost for student engagement & scholarship programs

The Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA) has selected Dr. Raul Leon to be assistant vice provost for student engagement & scholarship programs and executive director for the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program. His first day with the DDEEA will be June 1.

Catherine Chan named assistant vice provost for high impact practices

The Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA) has selected Dr. Catherine Chan to be assistant vice provost for high impact practices. Her first day with the DDEEA will be June 5.

