Transportation Services announces 2021-22 parking rates and policies

Parking rates for the 2021-22 parking year (Sept. 1, 2021–Aug. 31, 2022) have been approved and released. After a one-year temporary rate increase suspension, the majority of parking permit and passes will see a one percent price increase.

Lot 67 (Linden Drive Garage) was opened to the public in January 2021 and is being added for flex parking and afternoon and night permits.

A list of rates and Transportation Services policies can be found on the Transportation Services website: transportation.wisc.edu/rates-and-policies

As an auxiliary enterprise of UW–Madison, Transportation Services — a division of Facilities Planning and Management (facilities.fpm.wisc.edu) — receives no state funding and must generate revenue to fund its programs and activities. Revenue funds parking lots and facilities, bus service, and federal- and state-mandated alternate transportation activities.

Please take this time to confirm your primary email in the Transportation Services eBusiness portal (log in and click under “Welcome, [NAME]!” to find “Manage Your Account Information”). You can reach the Transportation Services eBusiness portal via the Transportation Services website (transportation.wisc.edu — see “Business Links” at the bottom of the page) or this direct link: https://uwtransservices.t2hosted.com/cmn/auth_ext.aspx

You can also look for updates on the Transportation Services website (transportation.wisc.edu) and in UW publications like Working at UW (weekly email and at working.wisc.edu).

Information about parking applications for the 2021-22 parking year will be released the first week of May. The increase in Flex (pay-per-use) parking offers and reduced and low-cost parking options will continue in 2021-22 to allow for flexibility. Transportation and parking information is also being prepared for those who will be returning to campus in August 2021.