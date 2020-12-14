A mobile lab run by University of Illinois System subsidiary Shield T3 was set up Friday in Lot 64 near the WARF building. The lab will conduct diagnostic PCR testing of saliva samples collected at sites across campus from students and employees starting in January. Along with the Safer Badgers app and Badger Badge access pass, this expanded testing will enhance the safety of the campus community. As part of the program, UW is hiring Badger Wellness Ambassadors to ensure compliance with COVID-19 public health requirements at building entrances. Interested individuals can apply here. In addition, UW–Madison is looking for COVID-19 health technicians to assist in sample collection for testing; apply here.



1 Workers install lab freezers in the mobile testing lab. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 The intake window of a Safer Badgers Shield T3 mobile COVID-19 testing lab, which is located in parking lot 64 near the WARF Office Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Workers install a lab fume hood on the lab. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Electricians with the UW Electric Shop install power and data cables for the testing lab. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 The testing lab is located in parking lot 64 near the WARF Office Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter