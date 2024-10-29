‘Top Chef’ standout will whip up a speech for UW’s winter commencement

Milwaukee’s Dan Jacobs won the hearts of viewers last spring on Bravo’s “Top Chef” Wisconsin season. Now he’ll share his recipe for success with University of Wisconsin–Madison graduates as the keynote speaker for winter commencement Dec. 15.

Jacobs was one of three finalists on the 21st season of the popular cooking competition series. He finished as a runner-up, making it all the way to the end without ever hearing those fateful words, “Please pack your knives and go.”

Jacobs is the head chef and co-owner of acclaimed Milwaukee restaurants EsterEv, a globally inspired tasting menu concept, and Dandan, a modern Chinese American concept with Midwest sensibility. Jacobs and his business partner, Dan Van Rite, are five-time James Beard Best Chef Midwest semi-finalists, and 2024 James Beard Best Chef Midwest nominees.

As a contestant on “Top Chef,” Jacobs spoke openly about his challenges with Kennedy’s Disease, a genetic neuromuscular ailment commonly mistaken for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was diagnosed in 2016. The disease often makes simple tasks like walking upstairs or chopping an onion feel like a massive undertaking. Jacobs said he applied to be on the show in part to encourage people with disabilities to pursue their passions.

“During his time on ‘Top Chef,’ Dan Jacobs impressed us with his culinary skills and inspired us with his humanity,” Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin says. “Dan is someone at the top of his profession — a successful entrepreneur and business owner in an incredibly challenging and competitive industry. He’ll have a lot to share with our graduates about pursuing your dreams and doing so with resilience and heart.”

Jacobs has had an impact far beyond the kitchen. He has raised more than $90,000 for Kennedy’s Disease awareness and is an active member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition. He was one of four Americans to speak to President-elect Joe Biden on behalf of independent restauranteurs, and he is deeply involved in many charitable efforts, including the Main Street Alliance, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, and the James Beard Foundation’s Climate Solutions for Restaurant Survival Campaign.

UW–Madison commencement speakers are chosen by the senior class officers in consultation with the Chancellor’s Office.

“Chef Dan is a role model for so many of us,” says Sam Mahlum, senior class president. “Through determination and perseverance, he turned his passion into a successful career. But beyond that, he epitomizes the aspirations of so many Badgers — to do good in this world and to live lives of integrity and compassion.”

Jacobs is a Chicago native who began building strong ties to Wisconsin early in his career. A summer job as a short-order line cook for a breakfast restaurant in Fish Creek, Wisconsin, led to a position at the Inn at Cedar Crossing in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Jacobs has said the position cemented his love for food and convinced him to pursue his career as a professional chef. He took a few courses at the Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago, then began cooking at many top-tier Chicago restaurants. He and his wife Kate moved to Milwaukee in 2011.

Jacobs says his experience on “Top Chef” will inform the speech he gives to Badgers at the Kohl Center.

“It was a crash course in tenacity, grit, and perseverance — all skills that are essential in life,” he says, “And that’s where the real growth happens. Competing on the show was proof to myself that my disability doesn’t have to limit or define my potential. I hope my journey inspires others, particularly those facing challenges, to pursue their passions and overcome adversity to reach their fullest potential.”

He aspires to give a speech that’s authentic, honest, and inspiring.

“I want to share the challenges I’ve faced, but also celebrate the journey itself. Success, for me, will be seeing some heads nodding, some smiles, and maybe a few moments of reflection where they realize that they, too, can overcome whatever life throws at them.”