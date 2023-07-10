Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, both part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, attract millions of visitors from across the globe each year, drawn there by the parks’ charismatic bison and majestic mountains, colorful hot springs and vast forests.

Monica Turner, a professor of integrative biology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, fell in love with the region in 1978 when she arrived at Yellowstone from the east coast of the U.S. as a 19-year-old interpretive ranger with the Student Conservation Association.

She was struck with awe at the immensity of the landscape and realized she wanted to better understand and sustain it. When she returned several years later, with a PhD and a commitment to study the region, the opportunity for a novel, long-term research project appeared: monitoring the landscapes’ recovery after the historic 1988 Yellowstone fires burned nearly one third of the park.

Today, Turner is a renowned landscape ecologist whose career has spanned more than 35 years studying the changes happening in the ecosystem’s forests.

And the forests are changing.

While no landscape is static, Turner, her students and colleagues have spent decades documenting shifts both subtle and significant, homing in on the effects of a climate changing due to human influence. Now, they’re using this wealth of data to predict the future, forecasting changes that may surprise the people who have come to love the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem of today.

The graphs and data points that create these computer-simulated forecasts may not be easy for most people to understand. But Turner and her team are finding ways to help reveal tomorrow’s Yellowstone in pictures based on the data. Using simulated images, they hope to show people landscapes that don’t yet exist, but might if the climate of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem continues to get warmer and drier.

Their models expect it will.