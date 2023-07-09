 Skip to main content
Monica Turner stands in the Berry Glad fire area surrounded by bare tree trunks
Tomorrow’s Yellowstone

Monica: Blazing a trail

Story by Elise Mahon | Photos by Althea Dotzour

Monica Turner was just 19 years old in 1978 when she first arrived at Yellowstone National Park to work for a summer as an interpretive ranger at Old Faithful. She had never been out West before, and it was the first time she saw the forests of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The experience inspired the self-described city girl from New Jersey to commit herself to studying ecology and conducting research in national parks.

A decade later Turner returned to the park, this time as a scientist. Shortly after she arrived, large and unprecedented fires burned across the landscape. The 1988 Yellowstone fires made national news and ­— though she didn’t know it yet — jumpstarted a long-term study she would continue throughout her career.

Faded 1980s photo showing a younger Monica Turner wearing a uniform while conversing with a group of people

Between her sophomore and junior years of college, Monica (center) worked for a summer with the Student Conservation Association at Yellowstone National Park.

It’s been 35 years since those fires, and Turner is now a renowned landscape ecologist and professor of integrative biology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She has served as the president of the Ecological Society of America, is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and has even been awarded the Camp Monaco Prize for her decades of dedication to Yellowstone and the region that surrounds it.

Rooted in a deep love of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Turner has trained a generation of fire ecologists, influenced forest management and shaped how people think about and understand the future of western landscapes. Our collective understanding of what happens after forest fires in subalpine forests is largely due to the work she and collaborators have done over the years.

She has witnessed firsthand the changes happening in the beloved landscapes of Yellowstone as climate change warms the region and increases fire activity. While she feels the urgency to find answers and take action toward solutions that help limit human-driven climate change, she still feels optimistic.

“I have hope in the next generation of scientists and in our younger citizens,” she says. “They, like myself, have been inspired by the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and want to protect it.”

Explore more of Yellowstone with Monica

The wooden door to Monica Turner's office is slightly open, showing the room inside.

Monica Turner has been a professor at UW–Madison since 1994. She has trained more than 100 students over the years, involving them in her research at Yellowstone. She has literally written the textbook on the field of landscape ecology, a fact not lost on those who work with her.

Monica Turner points to people in a faded photo collage.

Though her Madison office is 1,300 miles from the mountains of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Turner’s research keeps her connected to the landscape year-round.

“It started out as a friends and family affair,” said Turner. During her inaugural field season as a scientist a year after the 1988 fires swept through the parks, Turner's mom and husband joined her and her colleagues to collect the critical data.

A woman holds up a map while a lake surrounded by evergreen trees is seen in the background.

Yellowstone National Park is the heart of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, a 22-million-acre landscape that also includes Grand Teton National Park, diverse wildlife, alpine lakes, thick forests and a rich cultural heritage. Turner’s studies have taken her to some wildly remote areas, sometimes reachable only by boat or extensive hikes.

“The Yellowstone landscape remains one of my absolute favorite places on the planet. As a scientist, it’s just been an absolute privilege to be able to study this system,” she says.

A vista showing Yellowstone Lake with mountains in the far distance and swaths of land burned by fire but now regrowing.

Disturbance and resilience Amid the vast forests, valleys, rivers and mountains, visitors to Yellowstone are bound to come across evidence of fire. This view, from the Lake Butte Overlook in Yellowstone National Park, is where the East Fire burned 17,000 acres of forest in 2003. From up here, visitors can see the patchwork of young lodgepole pines following the pattern of fire and forest regeneration that has gone on for millennia.

“Fire is a natural part of the ecosystem,” says Turner. However, “with climate change, we are seeing an increase in the frequency, size and severity of forest fires. Our research shows that short-interval, severe fires will change the types of plants that can thrive in this landscape.”

A woman stands looking up at an evergreen tree while a park ranger looks on.

National parks are important living laboratories where science and the public can all intersect. Kat Greene, interpretive ranger with the U.S. National Park Service, visits one of Turner’s research plots within the site of the Arnica Fire in Yellowstone National Park.

“This is a wonderful example of how the forest recovers naturally following a fire that is within its historical range of variability,” Turner says. “This was a very old stand when it burned in 2009." Turner explains, you can tell the age of the burnt trees by the height and the form of the old lodgepole pine that are here at the site.

As she looks at the new pines, she adds, “This came back like the forest has been doing for the past 10,000 years.”

Two women in silhouette examine plans on the landscape which contains burned logs, young trees, and purple flowers.

But human-driven climate change is pushing Yellowstone into uncharted territory. A warming climate is causing hotter, drier summer weather, fostering fires. These climate conditions are predicted to be the new normal, meaning bigger and hotter fires can happen much more frequently than the ecosystem is used to.

Already, there are areas in the ecosystem where forests aren’t recovering as they once did. Sometimes, they’re not recovering at all.

This forest pictured here burned in 2000 and again in 2016. Today, wildflowers and grasses grow amid sparse young pines and aspen.

Says Turner, “The purple flowers that we see here are lupines, and they are nitrogen fixers. So, they're also helping to enrich the soil again and enrich the ecosystem. In this area, there are many fewer lodgepole pines and more aspen. In the future, it's probably going to be a nice, open sort of forest. More like a woodland than a dense forest.”

A woman wearing a purple backpack holds her hand softly against the bark of a tree in an old growth forest.

The ground is soft underfoot as Turner steps into a patch of old growth forest along the shores of Yellowstone Lake. She’s lost in a quiet admiration as she winds her way among the lofty trees. Calypso orchids grow in the patches of sunshine that filter down to the forest floor.

Turner rests her hand on the gnarled bark of a 300-year-old Engelmann spruce and says, "These are some of the forests that we're losing as the climate changes and fire activity increases."

The changes coming to this landscape will be dramatic and are happening quickly. But, Turner is hopeful that however the ecology of the landscape shifts, the next generation of scientists will be inspired to continue to ask deep questions about the places we love.

