Tomorrow’s Yellowstone: Timon

The projected landscape photos Timon uses in the survey are based on computer models developed by Turner’s collaborator, Rupert Seidl. Turner and her former UW-Madison PhD students Kristin Braziunas, Winslow Hansen (both pictured) and Tyler Hoecker adapted the models for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. They draw on decades of data to forecast how the landscape may change due to a climate that is rapidly shifting due to rising human-generated carbon emissions.

Grand Teton National Park visitors Dave and Kristina Hofer from Oregon complete the survey on which landscapes they prefer. Dave Hofer fills out answers on an iPad while Kristina Hofer looks over two photos.

Wearing red UW polos, Timon and Turner lab manager Lucy McGuire speak with two park visitors from Fresno, California, at the Upper Willow Flats Overlook in Grand Teton National Park. The visitors have spent the summer visiting an array of national parks.

As visitors complete the survey, their opinions about climate change bubble to the surface.

At left, David Corda, a national park visitor from Milan, Italy, evaluates two images, a current landscape and a possible future landscape in the year 2100 if carbon emissions remain high and lead to hotter, drier climate conditions.

At right, national park visitor Vipul Bansal takes the survey, reading each question aloud to children in his family, asking them questions about what they think.

This is exactly what Timon hopes this project will accomplish. It’s providing insight into how scientists and others can best engage with the public and help people to think about and understand how climate change may affect their lives.