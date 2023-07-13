Lucy and the team prepare for five weeks of field work in and around Yellowstone National Park. Lucy is responsible for making sure the scientists have all the gear they need to conduct studies at Yellowstone. With the proper tools, the team can hit the ground running and get straight to collecting data they need to figure out how the landscape and forests are changing.

Field work in Yellowstone can mean no cell service and a very long drive to the nearest store. Equipment checklists help make sure that when they load up, they’ll have everything they need for a successful time in the field.

Five days before departing for Wyoming, Lucy programs GPS units with the locations of research plots the team will visit. There’s a lot to do when you’re in the field — the researchers often work long days to maximize their time and productivity — and having everything organized and ready to go ahead of time helps it all go more smoothly.

When the hard work and detailed preparations are done, Lucy helps out in the field as well. From conducting surveys with Timon to helping Arielle pilot some of the studies for her PhD research, Lucy is an integral part of the team on the ground — and she loves it.

With Lucy’s help in summer 2023, the Turner lab was able to survey 260 visitors in Grand Teton National Park. Lucy spoke to a wide variety of park visitors. "It was just so cool to see everyone so into it,” she says. Here she hands a thank-you sticker to Diana Zapernick, who was visiting the park from Phoenix, Arizona. When the hard work and detailed preparations are done, Lucy helps out in the field as well. From conducting surveys with Timon to helping Arielle pilot some of the studies for her PhD research, Lucy is an integral part of the team on the ground — and she loves it. With Lucy’s help in summer 2023, the Turner lab was able to survey 260 visitors in Grand Teton National Park. Lucy spoke to a wide variety of park visitors. "It was just so cool to see everyone so into it,” she says. Here she hands a thank-you sticker to Diana Zapernick, who was visiting the park from Phoenix, Arizona.

An advantage of working hard in a national park is that sometimes you get to play hard in a national park. Lucy and Timon look up mountain hikes they may try on an upcoming day off. “Coming from Chicago, I never thought I’d be summiting mountains,” says Lucy. “From the lakes and forests to the mountain tops, I just love this ecosystem.”

The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is a beautiful place, but understanding its future is complex. This is why Turner is there and continuing to train the next generation of researchers; Lucy is one of more than 100 scientists who have passed through her lab since 1994. The experience Lucy’s gained has inspired her to continue to uncover what is happening to the region’s changing landscapes.