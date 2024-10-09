Erickson steps down, Arpaci-Dusseau to lead School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences

Tom Erickson, executive associate dean for strategy and innovation and founding director of the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s College of Letters & Science, has announced he will step down from his leadership roles effective January 2025. Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau, the Grace Wahba and Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor of Computer Sciences, will assume leadership of CDIS.

Erickson, a third-generation Badger, has led CDIS since its inception in 2019, guiding the school through a transformative period of growth and innovation.

“When I accepted this role, my goal was simple: to offer the same life-changing opportunities I had as a student to future generations,” says Erickson. “I’m deeply grateful for the chance to work with inspiring students, alumni, faculty, staff and industry partners, and to have demonstrated the importance of our mission to the university, the state and beyond.”

After stepping down, Erickson plans to shift his personal focus from technology to another of his deep passions: human flourishing and consciousness.

Under Erickson’s leadership, CDIS achieved significant milestones, including the completion of a $267 million campaign to construct Morgridge Hall — the largest privately funded project in university history. He also expanded opportunities for students, developed new interdisciplinary programs and secured critical workforce development funding to meet the evolving needs of Wisconsin’s labor market, helping to enhance the school’s national reputation.

Among the other highlights of his tenure:

A surge in student enrollment across all CDIS programs, representing an increase from 3,200 to 6,200 students, demonstrating the growing demand for education in computing and data science and UW–Madison’s ability to meet that demand.

Increased access to essential courses; entry-level computing and data science classes grew 151% to serve more than 9,000 students annually, ensuring that all students who want to take these courses have access to foundational knowledge.

Building a robust interdisciplinary foundation so that students are equipped with diverse skills for the future; approximately 40% of computer science and 80% of data science students pursue dual majors.

Launching innovative academic programs, including new majors in data science and information science, alongside three graduate programs in data engineering, information science and data science — meeting the demands of emerging industries.

Expanding entrepreneurial and innovation initiatives, including the Creative Destruction Lab-Wisconsin and the Technology Entrepreneurship Office, which empower students and faculty to turn ideas into meaningful ventures.

“Tom’s vision and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the future of the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences,” says Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science. “His leadership has not only enriched the student experience but also set a course for the continued success in addressing the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. We are deeply grateful for his contributions.”

Before joining UW–Madison, Erickson had a distinguished 40-year career in the software industry, holding executive roles at several major companies. Most notably, he was the founding director and CEO of Acquia, a Boston-based software company, where he grew the company to $175 million in revenue and 800 employees before it was acquired in a deal valued at $1 billion. In 2018, Erickson co-chaired the university’s working group on the future of computing, which laid the groundwork for the formation of CDIS.

“Tom’s impact on CDIS and the broader university is immeasurable,” says Arpaci-Dusseau, who will assume the role on January 1, 2025. “It has been a privilege to work alongside him, and I am excited to lead CDIS into the next phase of growth and innovation as we continue to push the boundaries of research and education at UW–Madison.”

Arpaci-Dusseau is an internationally renowned computer scientist, known for his research in storage and distributed systems. He is a long-standing leader within the university’s computing community and has been a key figure in CDIS for the past five years, including four years as chair of the Department of Computer Sciences, where he played an instrumental role advancing the school’s mission.

Arpaci-Dusseau co-leads a research group with Professor Andrea Arpaci-Dusseau, and together they have earned numerous prestigious awards. Many of their innovations have been widely adopted in commercial systems.

Arpaci-Dusseau’s distinguished research career has also individually garnered several top honors, including the Mark Weiser Award for outstanding leadership and innovation from the Association for Computing Machinery’s Special Interest Group on Operating Systems, and he has been named a fellow of both the Association for Computing Machinery and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“Remzi has been deeply engaged in shaping the trajectory of CDIS over the past five years,” says Wilcots. “His leadership as department chair and his passion for advancing computing research and education make him the ideal person to lead CDIS into this next phase.”

Arpaci-Dusseau has also earned recognition as one of the top educators in computer science: He has won the Professor-of-the-Year award seven times from the UW–Madison student chapter of the Association for Computing Machinery and the Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award. His operating systems textbook is among the most widely used in the world, with millions of downloads each year.

Arpaci-Dusseau was also recently appointed as special advisor to the provost for computing. In this capacity, he will help guide the university’s planning around artificial intelligence, data and computing initiatives. His dual role will allow him to advance both the strategic vision and academic mission of CDIS.

“With 24 years as a faculty member at UW–Madison, Remzi’s extensive experience and deep connection to the university will ensure a seamless transition, as he leads CDIS forward by advancing its research prowess, enhancing its academic programs and its mission of closing the digital skills gap through inclusive and innovative education,” says Wilcots.