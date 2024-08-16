Thompson named vice chancellor for University Relations

Craig Thompson, a government affairs professional with more than 30 years of experience across local, county, state and federal levels, has been appointed vice chancellor for university relations at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Thompson, who has served as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation since 2019, will begin his new role on Sept. 16. He follows Charles Hoslet, who retired earlier in 2024.

“I was born and raised in Racine, graduated from UW–Madison and have since worked effectively with five Wisconsin governors,” Thompson says. “I’m excited and honored to serve my alma mater in this new capacity and join Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s leadership team. I am an extremely proud Badger!”

The Office of University Relations manages a broad range of UW–Madison’s stakeholder relationships, including staff that connect with state government, federal agencies, the United States Congress, community and tribal partners and campus visitors along with business and industry.

“Craig will bring energy, a strategic mindset, and a vital network of connections that will further enhance the already-significant impact of University Relations,” says Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin. “He arrives in a critical role at a very important time for the university.”

At the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Thompson has managed more than 3,200 employees and a biennial budget of more than $8 billion, moving forward numerous significant projects, including advocacy for transit and the first expansion of passenger rail in Wisconsin for over 20 years.

Prior to his time at the Department of Transportation, Thompson worked for the Wisconsin Counties Association for 16 years and led the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin for 12 years. During his time at the TDA, he led a successful effort to amend Wisconsin’s state constitution to protect the transportation fund and initiated a grass roots effort to elevate transportation funding in the political discourse.

Thompson also plays an active role in transportation policy at the national and regional levels. He serves as 2024 president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials after serving as the organization’s vice president in 2023. He also served as the 2020 president of the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials.

Thompson is also a 1991 graduate of UW–Madison, with a degree in political science.

In recent years, the university and the Office of University Relations have emphasized statewide outreach, while also working to expand and develop relationships in Congress, the community, among Wisconsin’s tribes and with industry partners. Thompson says he is a bridge builder — both literally and figuratively — and plans to travel the state to engage leaders and residents alike on behalf of the university.

“I recognize the complexity of the current political environment and the importance of bringing many voices to the table from across the spectrum in support of UW–Madison. Every stage of my journey has instilled in me the lessons and experiences that will allow me to be successful in navigating the very complex landscape the University of Wisconsin and the state face today,” he says. “I not only have knowledge of the ‘how’ we arrived at where we are today in Wisconsin, but also the ‘why.’”

J. Michael Collins, professor of Human Ecology and search committee chair adds, “This was an extremely competitive search process that brought talent with deep ties to Wisconsin. Craig stood out as a strong and dedicated leader who understands our community and possesses a deep commitment to — and affection for — the university. We are excited to see what he brings to the university and our partners across the state.”