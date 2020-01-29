There’s still time to support Partners in Giving

Though the active phase of this year’s Partners In Giving campaign may have closed in November, there’s still time for you to “Give Hope.”

Contributions received through May 15, 2020, still count towards 2019–2020 campaign totals. Employees are able to give online at https://giving.wi.gov (credit card only) or by turning in a paper pledge form (cash, check, or payroll deduction).

The “Give Hope” campaign theme emphasizes the opportunity we each have to offer hope to others through a donation to any of 520 pre-screened charities, including 11 umbrella organizations. The available options include a wide range of charitable causes, funding everything from diabetes research to the protection of endangered species.

Campaign organizers are excited to announce that this year’s campaign has already surpassed last year’s fundraising totals, thanks to the generosity of State and UW employees. University of Wisconsin–Madison employees have donated $1,299,487 to–date, which is $51,833 more than the final total for the 2018–2019 campaign. The entire campaign, which also includes UW Health and State employees, has raised $2,467,289, also exceeding last year’s totals. More than 6,000 employees have donated.

“We’re incredibly thankful to all the volunteers who helped make the campaign possible with their hard work in planning events and encouraging contributions,” says Jeff Russell, Partners in Giving University Combined Campaign Committee co-chair and Dean of the Division of Continuing Studies and Vice Provost for Lifelong Learning.

“The success of the campaign reflects the generous, giving spirit of UW–Madison employees.”

To honor 2019–2020 Partners in Giving campaign volunteers for their vital contributions, employees are encouraged to nominate volunteers for an annual award by visiting https://giving.wi.gov/award-nomination-form/. The deadline for nominations is January 31.

The awards categories are:

The Doug Palm Community Service Award , for a volunteer demonstrating creativity, resourcefulness, enthusiasm, integrity and outstanding achievement.

The Partners in Giving Excellent Award , for a dedicated, reliable, grassroots-involved person who did an outstanding job in making the campaign a success.

The Robert A. Alesch Award , for a volunteer who has served in multiple Partners in Giving leadership roles over an extended period.

The Partnership in Giving Innovation Events Award , for individuals within an agency, school or unit who conducted a special event(s) that measurably improved that unit’s campaign over prior years.

The awards ceremony takes place on March 10 at Memorial Union.

For more information about the Partners in Giving campaign, including compelling local and global success stories, or to make an online donation, please visit https://giving.wi.gov.