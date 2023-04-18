The wait is finally over: Ice cream machines arrive

We’ve all heard the whispers.

But the day has finally come, and the rumors have been confirmed: UW–Madison has introduced soft-serve ice cream machines to its dining markets.

Just in time for the warm weather, the new ice cream machines can be found in both the Four Lakes Dining Market, which serves Lakeshore residents, and in Gordon Avenue Dining Market, Southeast campus’s largest cafeteria.

The soft-serve machines were a recommendation from the Dining Advisory group, which is a group of student employees, said University Housing’s Director of Dining and Culinary Services Peter Testory.

It all started with one dedicated, ice-cream-loving student. David Skadron, a member of the board, says he had an epiphany at one of its meetings: “How can we live in the dairy state, and not have an ice cream machine?”

Skadron ran into some worries about whether the machines would break, but the board told him that if he was able to garner enough support for the soft-serve machines they would be considered.

So he spent the next few weeks gathering signatures in support, “sitting at a table in Gordon’s asking anyone passing by if they wanted an ice cream machine at the dining hall.”

He got more than 800 signatures, the board approved the proposal, and the machines were installed.

The machines have been very popular, with long lines of students waiting to get ice cream.

“I was so excited!” said Elizabeth Cahaly, a freshman. “I work at an ice cream store in my hometown and ice cream is my favorite food, so I was ecstatic.”

She said she appreciates that University Housing added them. “I know so many other colleges have soft serve machines and I think it’s a delicious and fun treat.”

Testory said that across the board, “reactions have been extremely positive, and students are very excited to see the new option.”

Like a typical soft-serve machine, the machines in UW–Madison’s dining markets are currently serving both vanilla and chocolate, with the option for a swirled mix of the two as well.

“We started with Gordon and Four Lakes as those were our largest units,” Testory said. “We wanted to see how this specific brand of soft serve machine holds up and ease of use and maintenance.”

And for those students who aren’t able to make the trek to either Four Lakes Market or Gordon Avenue Market, no need to fret.

“We do expect to expand into other units pending success with these two current machines,” said Testory.