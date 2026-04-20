The start of Terrace season After a long winter, the sunburst chairs are back on the Memorial Union Terrace.

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Despite the impending severe weather and moved-up start time, UW–Madison and local community members showed up for the official reopening celebration of the Memorial Union Terrace on Friday, April 17. In the early afternoon, visitors of all ages enjoyed the sunny — if a bit windy — Wisconsin spring weather before the storms rolled in.

To celebrate the reopening of the Terrace, and the placement of its famous sunburst chairs and tables, the Wisconsin Union hosted a return party with a DJ performance and free brats. This kickoff event showed what the Terrace will provide visitors all summer — a place filled with fun events, great food and the best lake view Madison has to offer.

Community member Sue Manners said that she enjoys the Terrace so much that she makes it a must-see for any guests she hosts in Madison.

“We always bring them here and walk along [the shores] and just enjoy the beautiful atmosphere,” Manners said.

The reopening of the Terrace just happened to align with her sister, a UW–Madison alumna, visiting from Montana — and so the trip to Memorial Union was in order.

Community member Sue Manners (second from left) poses with family members during the Terrace Chair Return Party. “We always … enjoy the beautiful atmosphere,” she says. The iconic sunburst Terrace chairs arrived from storage two days before the celebration event.

UW freshmen Ava Romant and Lauren Russo also took in the Terrace scene. While Romant grew up visiting campus because her mother attended UW, Russo is experiencing spring in Madison for the first time.

“I’m from Arizona, so I didn’t come to Madison before coming to school here,” Russo said. “The sunburst chairs make me really happy. When I see them, I just know that there’s hope in the world.”

The two friends plan to spend a lot more time on the Terrace in the last few weeks of the semester. “It’s a really good way to see everyone you know and hang out,” Romant said. “The Terrace is one of the best spots on campus.”

Such sentiments are exactly the goal of Wisconsin Union Project Engineer Joel Gerrits and Associate Director of Dining and Hospitality Rob Gretzlock when they are organizing for Terrace season.

Gerrits’ planning starts when everything is getting put away for winter. He estimates that between 60 to 80 tables and chairs are identified for repairs ahead of the next Terrace season.

In his 11th year organizing this project, Gerrits has it down to a science. Two days ahead of the Terrace return party, 30 truckloads of about 2,000 chairs are delivered from storage, unloaded and staged exactly as planned.

Viewing slide of 4 The kickoff event showed what the Terrace will provide visitors all summer — a place filled with fun events, great food and the best lake view Madison has to offer. Free brats and lakeside views? UW student Jordan Pergande approves. Two days before the event, workers set up 30 truckloads of Terrace chairs and tables. Once the tables and chairs are set up, the Terrace season begins.







Gretzlock handles the dining side of things. At the event, UW students, faculty and staff were able to secure a free brat, courtesy of Klement Sausage Company, as well as other $1 offerings, courtesy of the Wisconsin Union.

And the best part? This was just the start of Terrace season. Lots of good eats, live entertainment, lakeside views and stunning sunsets await — all spring and summer long.

Visit TerraceSummer.com for more Terrace season information.