Plenty of students showed a flair for style at Fashion Forward, a multicultural and international student campus fashion showcase held at the Memorial Union. Attendees were encouraged to dress in the most authentic version of themselves at the event presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Society and Politics Committee. “Wear your favorite outfit or something unique that represents an aspect of your culture. Be bold!” Photographers from MODA Magazine captured their style.

Photos by Brian Huynh