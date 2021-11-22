 Skip to main content
November 22, 2021

Plenty of students showed a flair for style at Fashion Forward, a multicultural and international student campus fashion showcase held at the Memorial Union. Attendees were encouraged to dress in the most authentic version of themselves at the event presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Society and Politics Committee. “Wear your favorite outfit or something unique that represents an aspect of your culture. Be bold!” Photographers from MODA Magazine captured their style.

Photos by Brian Huynh

A woman stretches out as she poses for the camera.

Abbey Perkins clearly has a big smile behind her mask. Photo by: Brian Huynh

A closeup of a student posing.

Crystal Zhao tosses her head. Photo by: Brian Huynh

A photographer takes a photo of a woman.

Wuffa K., WUD Society and Politics Committee director, offers up her most authentic version for the photos. Photo by: Brian Huynh

A woman poses for photos.

Maika Thao poses for fashion photos. Photo by: Brian Huynh

A woman stretches out in a chair as she's photographed.

Samantha Starks strikes a casual pose. Photo by: Brian Huynh

A woman looks at a photo in the window of a camera.

Abbey Perkins takes a look at a photo of herself. Photo by: Brian Huynh

A woman stands with hands on hips.

Neda Karami channels confidence as she poses. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Two women hug.

Rojaan Koupaei-Abyazani (left) and Katie Haghighi (right) expressed their affection. Photo by: Brian Huynh

A man stretches out in a chair.

Chijioke Agwoeme and others who posed were told to wear your favorite outfit or something unique that represents an aspect of your culture. Photo by: Brian Huynh

A man stands up for a photo.

The fashion show brought out the best in Shaikh Irfan. Photo by: Brian Huynh

A photographer takes pictures of two women.

Ashley-Grace Dureke (left) and Anna Vena (right) wear complementary clothes. Photo by: Brian Huynh

Three women pose together.

Jesibell Philavong (left), Maika Thao (center) and Simar Garcha (right) pose together. Photo by: Brian Huynh

