Photo gallery ‘The most authentic version of yourself’
Plenty of students showed a flair for style at Fashion Forward, a multicultural and international student campus fashion showcase held at the Memorial Union. Attendees were encouraged to dress in the most authentic version of themselves at the event presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Society and Politics Committee. “Wear your favorite outfit or something unique that represents an aspect of your culture. Be bold!” Photographers from MODA Magazine captured their style.
Photos by Brian Huynh
Abbey Perkins clearly has a big smile behind her mask.
Crystal Zhao tosses her head.
Wuffa K., WUD Society and Politics Committee director, offers up her most authentic version for the photos.
Maika Thao poses for fashion photos.
Samantha Starks strikes a casual pose.
Abbey Perkins takes a look at a photo of herself.
Neda Karami channels confidence as she poses.
Rojaan Koupaei-Abyazani (left) and Katie Haghighi (right) expressed their affection.
Chijioke Agwoeme and others who posed were told to wear your favorite outfit or something unique that represents an aspect of your culture.
The fashion show brought out the best in Shaikh Irfan.
Ashley-Grace Dureke (left) and Anna Vena (right) wear complementary clothes.
Jesibell Philavong (left), Maika Thao (center) and Simar Garcha (right) pose together.
Tags: memorial union, recent sightings