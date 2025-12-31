The gift of gratitude

UW research scientist and meditation teacher Cortland Dahl explains what’s so great about gratitude, no matter the time of year.

Badger dad Charlie Alamodin holds the hands of his daughter, undergraduate Kayla Rose Alamodin during Badger Fest. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

After the season of Black Fridays, Cyber Mondays, and a constant bombardment of sentimental commercials pulling at our heart and purse strings, there’s one more gift to consider—gratitude.

Cortland Dahl

The price is right. No need for a receipt. And even if you’ve given or received it before, it’s always welcome, no matter the time of year. And it’s actually good for you, not just in a vague, isn’t-it-nice-kind-of-thing. It’s science.

Cortland Dahl, a research scientist at the Center for Healthy Minds explains what’s so great about gratitude.

Quick! What are three things you’re grateful for today?

I’m grateful for family, meaningful work, and the potential of the human mind.

When and why did you get interested in not just gratitude but the science behind it? Was it an area you were initially interested in?

My journey started back in the early 90s when I was a stressed-out college student dealing with anxiety. That’s when I discovered meditation and began to understand that mindfulness, appreciation, and gratitude are skills we can train. At the same time, I was working in a research lab, so my interest in science was growing in parallel. Early on, I was more focused on meditation in general, not gratitude specifically, but gratitude was definitely part of my practice. It also became clear that my challenges, including anxiety, were some of my greatest teachers. As odd as it might sound, I became grateful for the difficulties that pushed me into deeper inner exploration.

What does science say about the potential benefits we could see and how quickly we might be able to see them?

Our recent research shows that less than five minutes a day can make a meaningful difference across many areas, from physical health to emotional wellbeing to attention and even social connection. And the benefits show up quickly. We can detect measurable changes in people just one week after they start practicing. A single moment of appreciation can shift your state of mind, but to turn that fleeting state into an enduring trait, you need steady practice. It’s like exercise. You can’t go to the gym once and expect lasting change. But the good news is that these practices are simple and take just a few minutes a day.

It seems people are more open to gratitude or meditation practices than ever before. What have you noticed, and why do you think these kinds of things are growing more mainstream?

These practices have absolutely gone mainstream. One major reason is the enormous amount of scientific research validating their benefits. The findings consistently show that these skills are easy to learn, the benefits show up quickly, and they influence so many aspects of our lives, from physical and mental health to relationships, creativity, and productivity. Although the science is still developing, the evidence we already have is compelling and hard to ignore.

Do you have suggestions for how to find our own gratitude groove?

There are a few key ingredients. One is curiosity. Try different approaches and see what sticks. Another is playfulness. It doesn’t need to be a heavy, soul-searching exercise. Ideally it should feel light, enjoyable, even fun. And finally, consistency. The more you can scatter small moments of gratitude throughout your day, and the more you can anchor them to regular routines, the easier it becomes to turn gratitude into a habit.

When things are going great, it’s easy to be grateful. What about on those not-so-great days? Where do you start?

Gratitude is especially important on tough days. It’s not about ignoring real problems but balancing the mind. Our biology is designed to focus on threats, which biases us toward the negative. Redirecting attention to things we appreciate brings us back into balance. One simple habit I use is to notice one positive thing about the person I’m about to interact with. Whether it’s a meeting, a message, or walking in the door at home, starting the interaction with a moment of gratitude shifts everything. Small moments like these accumulate over time and can genuinely change the trajectory of your day and your life.

When you’re the gratitude guy, is there extra pressure for you to show gratitude? And for people in your life to show it to you?

Not really. I try to be very authentic and human. I talk openly about my own struggles and how often I fall short. These skills are a lifelong practice, not a perfection contest. When I show up as a real person, it gives everyone else permission to do the same. We’re all learning as we go.

Any other thoughts you’d like to add?

One striking finding from our research is that flourishing is contagious. Gratitude doesn’t just benefit us. It creates ripple effects that influence the people around us. In schools, when teachers practice these skills, their students benefit. In healthcare, patients benefit when doctors or nurses practice them. We’re social creatures, and our emotional states spread through our networks. So practicing gratitude is a win-win. It supports our own well-being, and it supports the well-being of others.