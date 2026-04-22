The Crazylegs Classic kicks off spring in Madison Evolving into a major event, the annual run/walk celebrates campus scenery and Badger community.

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Some traditions fade. Others evolve. The Crazylegs Classic has managed to do the latter, growing from a small campus race into a major event that now draws thousands to Madison each spring. What began in 1982 as a relatively modest run tied closely to campus life has since expanded far beyond it, bringing together students, alumni, community members and out-of-town visitors in a shared experience of competition and celebration.

But even as the scale has changed, the spirit of the race — its connection to the university, Camp Randall Stadium and the people who return year after year — has remained remarkably consistent.

The Crazylegs Classic, named after former UW–Madison Athletic Director Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch, is an annual race held on the last Saturday in April. The race includes an 8K run, an 8K wheelchair race and a two-mile walk, all beginning at Library Mall and ending inside Camp Randall. Accessible to participants of all ages and experience levels, the race draws tens of thousands of participants and spectators each year. Proceeds from the event support the UW athletics department and student-athletes across its programs.

Each spring, the event marks a turning point for the campus and the city. “We call it the official kickoff to spring in Madison,” says Shane Burgess, assistant athletic director for event operations. With its late-April timing, the race arrives just as winter fades away, drawing runners out onto city streets and campus paths for one of the first major outdoor events of the season.

The event — which includes an 8K run, an 8K wheelchair race and a two-mile walk — appeals to both seasoned runners and those simply looking to be part of the festivities. (Photos: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison)

Beyond its place on the calendar, Crazylegs has endured because of what it offers participants: a blend of tradition, school spirit and a race experience distinctly tied to UW–Madison. Unlike the more common 5Ks or longer marathons and half marathons, the 8K distance sets it apart, appealing to both seasoned runners and those simply looking to be part of the event.

“It’s a unique course that no one else really has access to,” says Burgess, noting the picturesque finish inside historic Camp Randall. For many runners, that final stretch into the stadium is more than just a finish line — it’s a moment that connects them to the university’s long history and tradition.

“Ending in Camp Randall is, honestly, ethereal,” says UW–Madison junior Erin Kelly, who ran the race for the first time last year. “Getting on the turf is one of the coolest racing experiences ever.”

That connection is part of what keeps people coming back. While some runners approach the race as a competitive challenge or a way to kickstart spring training, others are drawn by the celebration and sense of community that builds along the course.

“It was so much fun … just the amount of people around you,” Kelly says. “Everyone’s so supportive. There’s music playing on the streets.”

Unlike a typical race, Crazylegs follows the rhythms of campus life. Runners pass through familiar streets that feel transformed for the day, lined with cheering spectators and blaring music. “You’re running past [fraternity and sorority houses] on Langdon, and they’re outside cheering for you,” Kelly says. “That’s never going to happen in any other race you’re going to run.”

The Crazylegs Classic route takes runners through familiar campus streets that feel transformed for the day. “You’re running past [fraternity and sorority houses] on Langdon, and they’re outside cheering for you,” says UW–Madison junior and race participant Erin Kelly. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

For some students, the race becomes more than just a one-time experience. What can start as a spontaneous decision with friends can turn into a yearly ritual or personal fitness journey. “The first time I did it, I was kind of just like, yeah, it’s a fun event,” Kelly says. “But now I do run pretty regularly.”

Burgess notes that some participants have been coming back long enough to collect decades’ worth of race T-shirts, a marker of the event’s staying power.

Year after year, while the course may stay the same, people continue to show up in droves at the starting line on Library Mall. And as long as they do, Crazylegs will keep running forward.

If you’re interested in participating in this year’s Crazylegs Classic on April 25, you can sign up here. Registration is open until 9:30 a.m. on race day.