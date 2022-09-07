The best social media accounts to follow in Badgerland

Do you want to be clued in on everything happening on the UW–Madison campus? You can stay updated on the news, events and everything else by following the social media accounts of key campus leaders and institutional handles — and be sure to follow your professors, too! Here are some suggestions to start:

INSTITUTIONAL ACCOUNTS:

UW–Madison

IG: @uwmadison

Twitter: @UWMadison

There’s no better way to stay updated on all university happenings than to follow the official UW–Madison social media account. As students return to campus and the new school year begins, be sure to stay posted on all campus events and activities.

Wisconsin Union

IG: @wisconsinunion

Twitter: @WisconsinUnion

As the Wisconsin Union Instagram shows, you can never have too many pictures of the Terrace. The Union’s feed includes everything you need to know about events around campus, like when they’re offering free brats. Stay up to date and make sure you never miss an event at the Union.

Student Affairs

IG: @uw_studentlife

Twitter: @UW_StudentLife

As the UW Student Affairs social media accounts show, there’s always something to do on campus. Follow along and stay connected by checking out events, student life and campus resources.

University Health Services

IG: @uhsmadison

Twitter: @UHSMadison

As the new school year is upon us, it’s critical that students have resources available. University Health Services is a great one to know about. Follow for COVID updates and how to stay healthy on campus this year.

UW Badgers:

IG: @uwbadgers

Twitter: @UWBadgers

TikTok: @uwbadgers

With football season officially back, there’s no better way to stay updated than with the official Badgers Athletics social media accounts. Stay connected and check out game highlights, athlete spotlights and sports news.

CAMPUS LEADERS:

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin

IG: @uwchancellor

Twitter: @uwchancellor

New Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin hasn’t been at UW–Madison long, but her social media feed shows she’s already making an impact on campus. Mnookin’s feed highlights her time on campus thus far, as she begins taking part in age-old traditions, like “jumping around” and enjoying Babcock ice cream with students.

Christina Olstad

IG: @christinaolstad

Twitter: @ChristinaOlstad

If you’re looking to stay updated on student life and campus events, make sure to give Dean of Students Christina Olstad a follow. Olstad helps UW students feel safe and welcome, both inside and outside the classroom.

LaVar Charleston

IG: @uw_cdo

Twitter: @UWCDO

Since arriving at UW–Madison last year, Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston has worked closely with students and faculty to make UW a welcoming, diverse and inclusive campus. From welcoming POSSE scholars to enjoying football games and the Terrace, Charleston covers a lot of ground on campus.

Bucky Badger

IG: @uwbuckybadger

Twitter: @UWBuckyBadger

TikTok: @uwbuckybadger

What’s better than seeing Bucky Badger? Answer: An entire Instagram feed of Bucky. Between attending football games, welcoming new students and hanging out at the Terrace, UW–Madison’s official mascot is staying busy.