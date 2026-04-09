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The Badgers are back

UW men’s hockey stuns North Dakota and advances to the NCAA championship game for the first time since 2010.

​Words by Preston Schmitt
​Photos by Nolan Kromke and David Stluka

On Thursday evening, the UW men’s hockey team upset No. 2 North Dakota to advance to the NCAA championship game for the first time in 16 years. In front of thousands of their fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Badgers scored two goals in the span of 27 seconds in the first period and never looked back in a dominant Frozen Four performance.

Senior forward Simon Tassy got the scoring started with seven minutes left in the first period. Sophomore forward Ryan Botterill followed with a quick strike of his own, leaving North Dakota visibly stunned and giving UW the 2-0 lead. That score would hold until the final minute of the game, when the Fighting Hawks found the net after pulling their goalie. But then UW’s swarming defense closed the door on the 2-1 win, adding another chapter to the program’s remarkable turnaround under head coach Mike Hastings.

Freshman goalie Daniel Hauser was a sensation, saving 21 shots on goal while thwarting North Dakota’s five power plays. During a pivotal moment in the second period, a 5-on-3 opportunity for the Fighting Hawks turned into a 5-on-2 when Badger captain Ben Dexheimer went down with an injury after blocking a North Dakota shot with his ankle. The Badgers escaped unscathed, and Dexheimer later returned to the game (because, well, hockey players).

And so, these resilient Badgers — some may call them a Cinderella — advance to the championship game, ready to face either top-seeded Michigan or Denver on Saturday. There, they will aim to make history yet again. When the team won its last national championship in 2006, UW–Madison became the only school to ever have both its men’s and women’s hockey programs win NCAA titles in the same year. The women’s team did its part last month. And at this point, who would dare doubt this team?

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Let’s go, Badgers: Fans arrive early to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to greet the UW men’s hockey team. Photo: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Three members of the Wisconsin men's hockey team walk away from the camera through a crowd of cheering fans to enter the T Mobile Arena.
When you advance to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2010, you earn a VIP walk down the blue carpet. Photo: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Bucky Badger stands on a stage making a W sign with his hands. Behind him are members of the UW marching band holding their brass and percussion instruments high. At the back of the stage is a banner that says NCAA 2026 Frozen Four Las Vegas.
Bucky Badger and the UW Marching Band fire up fans before the game — and feel right at home in the Entertainment Capital of the World. Photo: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
In an ice hockey arena, the two teams stand in a line, and the crowd is on its feet for the national anthem. Lights from the rafters shine down in red, white and blue to paint an American flag on the ice.
The national anthem sets the Frozen Four stage for the Wisconsin Badgers and North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Photo: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin player 11 has the puck and leans foward on as he skates toward a North Dakota player.
Simon says: Goal! Senior forward Simon Tassy shoots and scores to give UW a 1-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first period. Photo: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin player 21 celebrates his goal with his stick overhead as the North Dakota goalie falls to the ice.
Blink and you missed it: Ryan Botterill celebrates the Badgers’ second score in the opening period, just 27 seconds after Tassy’s first strike. Photo: Nolan Kromke/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
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Badger fans have lots to cheer about in the first period with their team leading 2-0. Photo: Nolan Kromke/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
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Freshman goalie Daniel Hauser makes one of his many clutch saves, as the Badger defense thwarts three North Dakota power plays in the second period — including a 5-on-3 opportunity. Photo: Nolan Kromke/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
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A sea of red comes alive to celebrate UW’s smothering defense in the second period. Photo: Nolan Kromke/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Three Wisconsin players face off for a puck drop against three North Dakota players at center ice.
The Badgers hold the line facing off against North Dakota as the puck drops for the third period. Photo: Nolan Kromke/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Two Wisconsin players and the Wisconsin goalie defend the net against two North Dakota players.
One save after another. Hauser fends off 21 shots on goal by North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks managed to get one puck in the net with 52 seconds left on the clock, but the Badgers held them back to clinch their first-ever victory over North Dakota in a playoff match. Photo: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin fans and Bucky Badger celebrate in the stands as the hockey players unite in a team celebration on the ice.
On to the championship! Badgers celebrate on and off the ice after a dominant showing against North Dakota. On Saturday, the UW men’s hockey team heads to its first NCAA title match since 2010. Photo: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications

Tags: recent sightings, student life, UW Athletics

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