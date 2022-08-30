It’s an exciting time, when new students move into UW–Madison residence halls. You’re starting your college career, with plenty of people to meet, ideas to learn and places to explore. If you do it properly, it will ensure you get off to a good start. Here’s a simple guide to making sure that move-in goes smoothly.



1 Get a decent parking spot. The walk can get long if you're carrying or pushing something heavy. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Put your family members to work. They'll be feeling emotional, so they'll be willing to help quite a bit. These students are moving into Sellery. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Get help where it's offered. Badger Buddies and others give tips and help students move in. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Have a good talk with your parents and siblings. You might not see them for a bit, and you'll miss each other. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Elevators are key. There's going to be a lot of traffic going up and down, so be sure you time the elevators properly, like these students in Witte Hall. But be courteous. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Take help where you can get it. First year student Lisa Msuya (left) from Minneapolis gets a helping hand from Dean of Students Christina Olstad at Witte Residence Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Space is at a premium, so unpack strategically. Msuya from Minneapolis squeezes what she can in her closet at Witte with the help of family members. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Make your bed, so it looks nice. First-year student Sophia Sanders and her mother prepare her bed while her roommate Ilana Goldklang and her mother unpack their belongings at Witte Residence Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Don't forget entertainment options. First-year student Alex Kalis brings in his TV, as his mother helps him move into Witte. Photo by: Bryce Richter