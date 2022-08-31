Temporary changes to Van Vleck entrances and exits

Due to an ongoing building envelope project, access to Van Vleck Hall entrances and exits is undergoing temporary changes this week.

Now through Thursday, Sept. 1 – To enter or exit Van Vleck, people should use the doors in the west part of the building. Also known as the classroom side, this portion of Van Vleck comprises the basement levels. Avoid the fenced area of the plaza. The doors on the tower side of the building have been locked to prevent entry.

Friday, Sept. 2 – Overhead protection will be installed on the plaza around the tower. Watch for construction and follow signs.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 3 – Most doors to Van Vleck will be open during regular building hours, including both doors to the tower and the east bridge from the Bascom Hill sidewalk to Van Vleck.

Accessible route: Through Friday, Sept. 2, use the internal passageways that connect Van Vleck, Sterling and Chamberlin Halls. Detailed directions and maps for entering and exiting Van Vleck Hall are available. After Friday, people can continue to use the internal passageways, or enter the tower. An automatic door opener is available on the east side of Van Vleck Hall (off of Lincoln Drive). If you have any accessibility concerns, contact Top Tantivivat, facilities access specialist, at 608-263-3021 or top.tantivivat@wisc.edu.

Earlier this summer, small chips of concrete were discovered on Van Vleck’s plaza. Upon inspection, it was determined that these were part of the building facade. A project was already underway to evaluate and repair the exterior envelope of this building, but out of an abundance of caution, access to Van Vleck Hall entrances and exits was restricted earlier this summer.

The installation of overhead protection reopens access to the Van Vleck tower.

Construction work on the building envelope is scheduled for spring 2023, so overhead protection and fencing will remain in place throughout the fall and winter.