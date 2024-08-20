Sustainable tips for a successful move-In 

The annual arrival of new and returning Badgers on campus is the first sign that another academic year is nearly under way. It’s a busy, exciting time – and a great opportunity to incorporate sustainable practices and contribute to UW–Madison’s Zero Waste goal.

General Packing and Cleaning Tips

Plan ahead! Make a practical, comprehensive list ahead of time so you can reduce stress and make the process more efficient.

Pack your things in suitcases or reusable boxes and bags rather than purchasing new cardboard boxes. To save space and reduce waste, wrap fragile items in towels or clothing instead of newspaper or bubble wrap.

Take advantage of second-hand and thrift stores to save money on items you need to buy. Similarly, give away or sell unneeded items rather than throwing them away. Donation bins for small to medium items can be found in many apartment buildings near campus or donate large items in-store at a local thrift shop.

When cleaning your new space, use reusable rags/cloths, mops without disposable pads. You can even make your own easy homemade cleaning products.

Tips for On-Campus Residents

Use Bucky’s Packing List to determine what you should bring to campus and what you should leave behind. Don’t forget to coordinate with your roommate(s) to avoid extra or unnecessary items.

If you’re buying new items for your room, consider unboxing them at home to avoid bringing packaging material to campus. Carefully follow your local waste and recycling system to properly dispose of packaging.

Once you’re on campus, there will be separate collection streams for Styrofoam, mixed recycling, plastic bags and trash near every residence hall. (Note: this may be different from other buildings on campus). Break down cardboard boxes and take plastic bags to the collection container at the nearest residence hall desk.

Each resident room is equipped with two bins: mixed recycling and trash. Before moving in, learn about the University Housing recycling guidelines to help you sort waste correctly during your residence hall journey.

Prefer to learn via video? Check out this guided tour of a sustainable move-in.

Tips for Off-Campus Residents

Start by reviewing the City of Madison’s August Moving Days site.

Coordinate with your roommate(s) to avoid bringing extra or unnecessary items.

Review the City of Madison’s Recyclopedia for more information about how to recycle correctly at off-campus residences.

Concerned about food waste? Check out the City of Madison’s food scrap tips.

Take advantage of a free Focus on Energy kit to help save energy and water (note: landlord or property manager permission may be needed when replacing existing bulbs or fixtures).