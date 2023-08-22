One of the world’s oldest ecologically restored prairies, Curtis Prairie at the University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum offers 73 acres of natural beauty and research history set amid Madison’s bustling urban environment.

Join me in visually meandering through this lovely landscape during the light of summer evenings. It’s an ideal time and setting to slow an overly busy mind and restore one’s spirit, whether its watching the pink bergamot unfurling, the goldenrod spears reaching for the sky, or bees buzzing on a delicate lavender Joe Pye Weed.

Photos and text by Jeff Miller, director of photography in University Communications