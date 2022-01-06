Submit a nomination for the Administrative Improvement Award

Each year, UW–Madison celebrates members of our community who provide critical administrative support of the university’s academic, research and outreach missions. The Administrative Improvement Awards recognize outstanding work in process redesign/development or customer service that has resulted in improved efficiency, new revenue channels, cost or time savings, improved service delivery, or other benefits.

Nominations are now open for individuals and teams who have made excellent contributions through administrative work in 2021. Winners will be recognized during Showcase on Tuesday, March 8. Because the event is earlier this year than it has been in previous years, the nomination deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 25.

A new online nomination form and guidelines (PDF) are available on the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration website. All current employees, including student employees, are eligible for the award. Anyone on campus may submit nominations, but self-nominations will not be accepted.

An Administrative Improvement Award Review Committee will review nominations. Committee members include previous winners, administrators and subject matter experts in improvement and innovation efforts.

Questions about the Administrative Improvement Award can be sent to adminimprove@vc.wisc.edu.