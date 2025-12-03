 Skip to main content
Studying the night away

UW students prepare for the end of the fall semester during the study-friendly event, The Long Night Against Procrastination.

As the semester winds down, late nights in campus study spaces fill up with Badgers preparing for the end of their fall classes. The University of Wisconsin–Madison regularly hosts events, like the recent Long Night Against Procrastination at Morgridge Hall, to support students’ academic and mental well-being with snacks, self-care breaks and even cuddly therapy dogs.

Self-care tips for students

  • University Recreation & Wellbeing offers Self-Care Week activities for all Badgers leading up to and during finals.
  • Tune into the Connecting Badgers podcast from UHS. Recent episodes focus on rest and stress management.
In a small study room, a group of students sit around a table, while one stands at a white board on the wall and transcribes notes.
From left to right, undergraduate students Elise Newkirk (standing at whiteboard), Kate Goldstein, Abbey Meyers and Kailey Newkirk study on the second floor of Morgridge Hall. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
From above, four tables each show a different scene of students studying.
A studious scene unfolds on the second floor of Morgridge Hall. The Long Night Against Procrastination provided study-friendly spaces for students that also included snacks, tutors, therapy animals, and opportunities for art activities plus taking mental and physical breaks. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
From above, a dog lies on the floor surrounded by students who take turns petting its fur.
Exuding relaxation vibes, therapy dog Louie from Dogs on Call soaks up being petting by numerous students. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
A student sits alone at a table writing notes on a tablet while wearing headphones.
Lucy Kneeley, a graduate student in materials science & engineering, makes good use of an open table in Morgridge Hall to study and take notes. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
From the outside of a glass study room, a group of students sit around a table and collaborate on studying.
Students take advantage of group study rooms on the lower lever of Morgridge Hall. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
A student sits in a quiet corner of a study space and works on his laptop.
At far left, first-year student Liam Sucharda works on a chemistry lab report. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
From behind, two students walk up a staircase in Morgridge Hall.
Students walk up the central staircase of Morgridge Hall for the Long Night Against Procrastination event held on Nov. 20, 2025. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison

Tags: academics, recent sightings, student life

