Studying the night away
UW students prepare for the end of the fall semester during the study-friendly event, The Long Night Against Procrastination.
As the semester winds down, late nights in campus study spaces fill up with Badgers preparing for the end of their fall classes. The University of Wisconsin–Madison regularly hosts events, like the recent Long Night Against Procrastination at Morgridge Hall, to support students’ academic and mental well-being with snacks, self-care breaks and even cuddly therapy dogs.
Self-care tips for students
- University Recreation & Wellbeing offers Self-Care Week activities for all Badgers leading up to and during finals.
- Tune into the Connecting Badgers podcast from UHS. Recent episodes focus on rest and stress management.