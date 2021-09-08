 Skip to main content
September 8, 2021

On Sept. 8, the walkways of campus were full of students rushing to class, sometimes pausing to peer at cell phones and campus maps. Yes, it was the first day of class, with in-person instruction resuming. UW–Madison has achieved a 90 percent vaccination rate; to provide additional protection against COVID-19, face masks are required indoors and those who aren’t vaccinated must get tested weekly.

Students were greeted with a beautiful day as they walk in front of Bascom Hall during the first morning of classes for the fall semester on Sept. 8. Photo by: Bryce Richter

From left to right, Claudia Epland, Rachel Hawley (back to camera) and Makaila Wallin, all third-year doctoral students in the School of Pharmacy, study in a common area of Rennebohm Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students use their laptop computers to take notes during a mathematics class taught by Professor Autumn Kent in the DeLuca Biochemistry Building. Photo by Brian Huynh

Students use their laptop computers to take notes during a mathematics class taught by Professor Autumn Kent in the DeLuca Biochemistry Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tianlu Zhang, an assistant faculty associate in the College of Letters & Science, teaches a Chinese language class in Sterling Hall.

Daniel Walsh, an associate faculty associate in the School of Education, teaches an educational policy class in Educational Sciences building.

Daniel Walsh, an associate faculty associate in the School of Education, teaches an educational policy class in Educational Sciences building. Photo by Brian Huynh

Chancellor Rebecca Blank hands out snacks to students waiting for class in front of Bascom Hall during the first morning of classes.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank hands out snacks to students waiting for class in front of Bascom Hall during the first morning of classes. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A student takes notes during a Chinese language class taught by Tianlu Zhang, an assistant faculty associate, in Sterling Hall.

A student takes notes during a Chinese language class taught by Tianlu Zhang, an assistant faculty associate, in Sterling Hall. Photo by Brian Huynh

Students walk up the steps between Ingraham Hall and Van Vleck Hall during the first morning of classes for the fall semester.

Students walk up the steps between Ingraham Hall and Van Vleck Hall during the first morning of classes for the fall semester. Photo by: Bryce Richter

During a break between classes, Douglas McArthur, Kayla Thrane, and Ethan Seath, juniors in computer engineering, chat during the first morning of classes.

During a break between classes, Douglas McArthur, Kayla Thrane, and Ethan Seath, juniors in computer engineering, chat during the first morning of classes. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

First-year students Joyce Ni, Sarah Rab, and Hannah Bertrand add each other as friends on Snapchat before the start of Chemistry 103 in Agricultural Hall.

First-year students Joyce Ni, Sarah Rab, and Hannah Bertrand add each other as friends on Snapchat before the start of Chemistry 103 in Agricultural Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Senior lecturer Paul Hooker starts teaching Chemistry 103.

Senior lecturer Paul Hooker starts teaching Chemistry 103. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Katina Mistrioty, a recent transfer student from UW-LaCrosse, relaxes in the shade and works on her laptop computer while sitting on a bench along Observatory Hill Drive.

Katina Mistrioty, a recent transfer student from UW-LaCrosse, relaxes in the shade and works on her laptop computer while sitting on a bench along Observatory Hill Drive. Photo by: Jeff Miller

