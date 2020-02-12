Student to student: Valentines to our fav parts of campus

Whether or not you have a significant other to celebrate Valentine’s Day with, there is plenty to love in Madison. Here are our love letters to the little things on campus that make our hearts skip a beat.

Robots

Beep beep. Boop boop. I love the way you bring me soup.

Your tiny orange flag is like the flag I’ve waved to surrender my heart to you. I see you everywhere — crossing University Ave. or clumsily running into a curb. You travel near and far, proving that our love is a journey that knows no bounds. Though you operate independently and live to serve others, when I see you roaming the streets all alone, I want to scoop you up and take you home with me.

My friends say you’re not capable of love, but so what if you’re not sentient? You make me feel alive. I love your selflessness, but just for once you should allow someone else to take care of you. Please, let it be me.

Humanities

Let me get lost in your halls.

I’ve heard room 3650 is where your heart lies, but I got lost trying to find it. You have all those levels. You’re complex and unique. There’s no one else quite like you. For that reason, I know I don’t deserve you.

I’ve also heard rumors that you’re built to last. Your foundation is solid, perhaps even impenetrable. Still, I want to be the one to break down those walls. Even though you’re brutal and I still haven’t figured you out yet, I want to get to know you better. But first, will you point me in the right direction?

Scout the dog

You’re the absolute goodest of boys. You’re cuddly and cute and everyone loves you. Let’s sit. Stay! Anything is paw-ssible when I’m with you.

I’ll retrieve your love wherever you are, even if it’s far-fetched. Your long, golden hair often calls me to pet you, and I’d do it any time of the day. When we’re together, I’ll take you for long walks around the park and give you all the treats in the world.

Perhaps you’re one lucky dog, but I feel even luckier just knowing you.

