Student to student: Celebrating Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, reminding us that women are making history every day and should be recognized for it.

“It is important to take this time throughout the month to recognize women who have gone without recognition in history, but also to recognize women who are making history in the present,” said senior Emily Ravet.

When Ravet was younger she used to figure skate, and a lot of women she looked up to also figured skaters. She looked to them for inspiration and motivation to strive to do the best that she could.

“I loved Tara Lipinski. Tara specifically broke records with being the youngest figure skater in the Olympics,” Ravet said. “Women from history that inspire me are Princess Diana because of her strength, but also her fashion was iconic.”

Senior and Posse scholar Ana Alba said that as a young girl she looked up to her mom, who inspired her and taught her much.

“My mom immigrated to the United States from El Salvador when she was 17. She didn’t know a word of English but managed to teach herself and is now fluent,” Alba said.

She had no one to guide her when she arrived in the U.S., but she had the resilience to accomplish great things.

“I look up to my mom because she showed me how to face obstacles with grace,” Alba said. “She taught me how to lead in life with love and courage by setting an example of it at home and at her place of work.”

As an electrical engineer major, Alba has faced many hardships for being a woman in the STEM field. She has to work twice as hard to be recognized for her work. As she looks at younger generations of girls Alba has some words of wisdom.

“No one is going to take better care of you than yourself. I think the best thing we can do as women is to invest in ourselves,” Alba said.

Freshman Carmen Raya says that most importantly she thinks that Women’s History Month is about providing space for women and equity.

Even though she was never able to meet her, Raya says that a woman she has always admired is her late grandmother, who she is named after. Her grandmother battled a lot of health issues but was still able to help others around her.

“She died before I got to meet her but grandmother, my dad’s mom, I’ve always heard stories about her and was she was always so selfless,” Raya said.

When thinking about younger generations she says that she wants young girls to not be afraid to go out of their comfort zones.

“Challenge any system of oppression that you encounter and never be afraid of voicing any opinions that you may have,” Raya said.