Student-run podcast helps Badgers find their way

Before starting her first year at UW–Madison this past fall, Roze Javid had doubts about coming to college. She wasn’t sure it was the right fit for her, and didn’t know what she wanted to study.

Javid ultimately decided to give college a try.

In her first few weeks here, Javid noticed that, just like her, many of her peers seemed unsure about what to study.

“I think a lot of my classmates also didn’t know what they wanted to do and were feeling pressured that they had to know,” Javid said, “I think there’s a gap where more students could be knowledgeable about other majors.”

Javid’s uncertainty, coupled with what she noticed about her peers, inspired her to create the podcast “Mad Students Podcast,” where she interviews UW students about their majors, projects they’re doing around campus and advice they have for younger students.

“The podcast mostly focuses on helping younger students learn about different majors,” Javid said, “We want to promote students in leadership roles and show that [students] can put themselves in great roles and challenging positions.”

Javid created the podcast with high schoolers and first-year college students in mind. For those coming in undecided, the podcast offers a way for students to learn about different majors in an easy and accessible way.

“You don’t always have the time to go out and explore all your options, so this is a virtual way for students to explore quickly,” Javid said.

On her show, Javid has hosted presidents of organizations, students who have started their own brands, and even Miss America — UW engineering senior Grace Stanke. Some guests are nominated by their friends and family; others Javid just reaches out to.

“They all have so much knowledge to share and talk about how important it is to diversity your experience in college,” Javid said.

In addition to helping younger students, Mad Students Podcast can help current students network and connect with their peers, professors, or potential employers. The podcast has an Instagram page and a LinkedIn page where people can discuss the episodes.

For example, Javid said the podcast is great for students to connect over possible business ideas or job opportunities. If students listen and get inspired by their peers’ business ideas, reaching out is easy.

“They can connect and work together and make their business happen,” Javid said, “it’s a great way for students to learn from each other.”

In addition to academic support, Javid wanted to provide her fellow students with other resources. The Mad Students Podcast website includes mental health resources, both on and off campus.

“I feel like these mental health resources are really [helpful],” Javid said, “when students consume this type of mental health knowledge, they have more clarity and can take on the journey of college more easily.”

While doing the show, she learned audio recording and podcasting processes on her own. “I just experimented with [podcasting] and learned as much as possible,” she said, “I tried different apps that were good for audio and editing.”

Before interviewing her guests, Javid will research them and the work they’ve done to ensure she’s prepared for her show.

“I go on LinkedIn and research presidents and vice presidents of student orgs or students who made their own brands,” Javid said. “I find information about them and then write questions.”

After scheduling and recording the show, Javid edits the podcast, then posts an announcement to Instagram and a short reel of an inspirational or powerful quote the guest said during the show.

The podcast has changed her life. Thanks to her guests, she has a clearer idea of what she wants to do.

“I know exactly what I want to do because of the guests I brought in,” she said, “also, now whenever I call my mom, I [always say], ‘College is the best thing that’s ever happened to me’… I fell in love with college.”

Learn more about the podcast here.