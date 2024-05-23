Student organization status update

UW-Madison is providing an update on the status of several registered student organizations (RSOs).

On May 22, the Young Democratic Socialists of America-UW-Madison received notice of an interim suspension pending a full investigation by the Committee on Student Organizations. Suspended student organizations can request a review of an interim suspension.

Also on May 22, Students for Justice in Palestine of UW–Madison received notice of a CSO investigation only.

Both CSO investigations relate to the alleged roles both organizations played during the Library Mall encampment between April 29 and May 11, which may have included conduct that violated student organization codes.

The CSO investigation of two student organizations, Mecha de UW Madison and Anticolonial Scientists, is ongoing related to allegations of discriminatory harassment in early May 2024.

A further description of CSO policies can be found online.