Investigations initiated for two student organizations

Two UW–Madison registered student organizations (RSOs) are under investigation and have received interim suspension notices related to allegations of conduct in violation of student organization codes.

On May 5-6, the Committee on Student Organizations (CSO) received complaints and media reports alleging members of Mecha de UW Madison and Anticolonial Scientists co-hosted a chalking event at the Dane County Farmer’s Market that may have included discriminatory conduct. Some chalkings endorsed violence, supported terrorist organizations and/or contained antisemitic comments.

Discriminatory harassment is prohibited in UW–Madison’s RSO Code of Conduct. The reports have not been substantiated. Mecha de UW Madison and Anticolonial Scientists will remain on interim suspension until an investigation by the university’s Committee on Student Organizations is complete.

UW-Madison and its leaders condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia and calls for violence.

During the period of the interim suspension, organizations must stop all organizational activity except for one executive board meeting per week. The interim suspension prohibits use of university-owned office space, hosting or co-hosting events, travel, and reserving university facilities.

The organization contacts have been notified of the interim suspensions.