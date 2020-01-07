Strang joins FP&M as assistant vice chancellor of environment, health & safety

Christopher Strang, who brings more than 25 years of practical and technical experience to UW–Madison, has been selected to be assistant vice chancellor of environment, health & safety in Facilities Planning & Management. He joined the university on Monday.

Strang worked in the semiconductor, chemical, bio-pharma, and consumer products industries and most recently served as the director of global environmental health and safety at the Hershey Company.

Previously, he also held EHS leadership roles at the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Solutia Inc. (formerly Monsanto Chemical). In these roles, Strang led the development and implementation of EHS programs at the site, regional and global levels in both manufacturing and research and development settings. His deep experience, combined with his enthusiasm and thoughtful, collaborative working style, made him a clear standout in a strong pool of candidates.

“I’m really excited about Chris joining the EHS team,” says Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Laurent Heller. “Chris brings a wealth of experience to this important position. He will be a great fit and effective leader for EHS.”

The assistant vice chancellor of environment, health & safety is responsible for legal and regulatory compliance, as well as key programs, in the areas of occupational safety, fire and life safety, biological safety, radiation safety, chemical safety, food safety, ergonomics and industrial hygiene for the UW–Madison campus. Strang will work with the Environment, Health & Safety team and key campus stakeholders to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy to reinforce and advance the university’s safety culture.

“I am excited and proud to be joining Facilities Planning & Management as well as the university community,” says Strang. “There is a great deal of energy around taking the university’s EHS programs, performance and culture to the next level.”

“I am looking forward to working with the EHS team, university leadership and other campus partners as we work to achieve that vision and to fulfill our mission of ensuring the health and safety of people, buildings and the natural environment at UW–Madison.”

Strang holds a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from Long Island University and both a master’s of public health–industrial hygiene and a PhD in industrial health from the University of Michigan. He is certified by the American Board of Industrial Hygiene and the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

Strang succeeds Paul Umbeck, who retired from UW–Madison in January 2019.